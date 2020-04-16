Critical Comparison: Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) vs. Fonar (OTCMKTS:FONR)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Fonar shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Fonar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Precision Optics and Fonar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $6.80 million 2.60 -$620,000.00 N/A N/A Fonar $87.19 million 1.19 $15.32 million N/A N/A

Fonar has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Fonar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -9.11% -22.47% -12.17% Fonar 15.75% 11.61% 9.31%

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fonar has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision Optics and Fonar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fonar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fonar beats Precision Optics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment, and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Centers. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. It also provides non-medical management services, including development, administration, office space leasing, facilities, equipment, supplies, staffing, credentialing, accounting, billing and collection, assistance with compliance matters, and practice growth and marketing strategies development and implementation services, as well as engages in the training and supervision of non-medical personnel for diagnostic imaging facilities. The company also exports its products to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Canada, England, Germany, and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 19 facilities located in New York and 7 situated in Florida. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

