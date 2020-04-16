Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

