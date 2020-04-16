Credit Suisse Group Cuts Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,010

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,148 ($28.26) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,189 ($28.80) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,978.55 ($26.03).

LON:REL opened at GBX 1,727 ($22.72) on Monday. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,720.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,863.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

