Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.54.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $310.27 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.83. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.