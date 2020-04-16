Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Cormark lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

