Contrasting Intellinetics (INLXD) & Its Peers

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS: INLXD) is one of 216 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Intellinetics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics’ rivals have a beta of -3.81, meaning that their average share price is 481% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intellinetics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellinetics Competitors 2318 10306 18056 970 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Intellinetics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intellinetics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86% Intellinetics Competitors -59.65% -93.93% -6.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellinetics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.54 million -$2.13 million -0.46 Intellinetics Competitors $2.11 billion $343.99 million 5.65

Intellinetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intellinetics rivals beat Intellinetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

