Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) vs. South Plains Financial (OTCMKTS:SPFI) Head to Head Review

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. South Plains Financial pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Commercial National Financial and South Plains Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $19.71 million 2.47 $4.74 million N/A N/A South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.12 $29.22 million $1.69 6.98

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commercial National Financial and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

South Plains Financial has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.20%. Given South Plains Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial N/A N/A N/A South Plains Financial 15.41% 11.06% 1.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of South Plains Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Commercial National Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as residential mortgages, construction mortgages, home-equity loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and automobile loans; and commercial loans, mortgages, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access, debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit, payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.