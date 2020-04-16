Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Lowered to $14.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CROMF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $9.00 on Monday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery- and drug store-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

