Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.