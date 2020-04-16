Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COHU. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. State Street Corp grew its position in Cohu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

