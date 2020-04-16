Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $99.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cogent Communications traded as high as $89.99 and last traded at $89.96, with a volume of 781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.68.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 96,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

