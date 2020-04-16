CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $216.00 at Oppenheimer

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $237.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

CME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.21.

NASDAQ CME opened at $184.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.36 and a 200-day moving average of $201.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

