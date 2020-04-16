CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $176.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CME Group from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.21.

CME stock opened at $184.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

