CLSA Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at CLSA in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. CLSA’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.61.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $208.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.70. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.