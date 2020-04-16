Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,925.29 ($104.25).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,607.28 ($100.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,976.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,311.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.15.

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

