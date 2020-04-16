Citigroup Downgrades Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Neutral

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSLLY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $114.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73.

