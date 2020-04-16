CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIOXY. HSBC cut CIELO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CIELO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. CIELO S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CIELO S A/S had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

