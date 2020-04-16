CIBC Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$19.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$27.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$14.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.32.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

