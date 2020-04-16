CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.02.

GOOS opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

