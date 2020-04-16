CIBC Raises North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$27.00

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of North West from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

North West stock opened at C$23.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.99. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$16.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$553.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that North West will post 1.8331824 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

