CIBC Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$88.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

L has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L opened at C$72.83 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$59.01 and a 12-month high of C$77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.04.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 4.8899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,186 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total transaction of C$416,185.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$661,617.75. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,273 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total transaction of C$892,988.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,493,135.96.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.