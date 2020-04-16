CIBC Raises Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$189.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$176.00 to C$189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital raised Boyd Group Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price target on Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$190.33.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$170.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56. Boyd Group Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 6.2300004 earnings per share for the current year.

