CIBC Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) to Underperform

CIBC cut shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.58.
Shares of ACQ opened at C$5.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.09. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$15.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.38. The stock has a market cap of $171.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.
