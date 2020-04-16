CIBC Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) to Underperform

CIBC cut shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.58.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$5.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.09. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$15.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.38. The stock has a market cap of $171.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$809.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

