CIBC Cuts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$25.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Richelieu Hardware from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

RCH opened at C$22.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.76. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$20.03 and a 1 year high of C$29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$270.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.3700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,092 shares in the company, valued at C$6,159,523.20. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total value of C$89,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,449,479.50. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $977,250 in the last quarter.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

