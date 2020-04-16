CIBC Cuts Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target to C$12.50

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaris Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.43.

Shares of Alaris Royalty stock opened at C$9.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.05. Alaris Royalty has a 12-month low of C$5.83 and a 12-month high of C$23.34.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

