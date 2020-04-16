CIBC Boosts TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$27.50

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$24.50 to C$27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

AND stock opened at C$24.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.09 million and a PE ratio of 31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TSE:AND has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.41.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

