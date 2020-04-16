CIBC Boosts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$33.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JWEL. Eight Capital set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$29.25 to C$29.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$29.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 36.30. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$17.38 and a 12 month high of C$29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.87.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

