Chubb (NYSE:CB) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.13.

NYSE CB opened at $116.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

