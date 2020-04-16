Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $560.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $575.00.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $615.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $522.59.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $496.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.41 and its 200 day moving average is $472.69.
In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
