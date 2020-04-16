Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $560.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $575.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $615.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $522.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $496.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.41 and its 200 day moving average is $472.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

