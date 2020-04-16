Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.62.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $10.04 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

