Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
CHNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.62.
NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $10.04 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.