Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CERN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

