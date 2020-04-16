CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 1,121 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,875,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

