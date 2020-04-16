CenturyLink Investment Management Co Buys 2,485 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,720 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total transaction of $6,649,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,347 shares of company stock worth $112,669,594. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $13.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,976,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,133. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.