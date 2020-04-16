Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.80% from the company’s current price.

Cascades stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Cascades has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

