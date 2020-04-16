Carl C. Icahn Sells 572,695 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $4,661,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cloudera stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. Cloudera Inc has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $18,322,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,992,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,453,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cloudera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

