Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$134.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Tire from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$159.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$151.25.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$96.75 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$67.15 and a 52 week high of C$157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$270,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

