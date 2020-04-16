Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$113.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$115.15.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$108.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$127.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.88%.

In related news, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.48, for a total value of C$208,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at C$17,474,697.92. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total transaction of C$100,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at C$1,660,721.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,451 shares of company stock valued at $427,559 and sold 21,160 shares valued at $2,469,439.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

