Canaccord Genuity Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$26.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.06.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$18.60 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.58 and a 1 year high of C$28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.06. The stock has a market cap of $674.71 million and a PE ratio of 33.82.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

