Canaccord Genuity Trims Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price to C$12.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

DIR.UN opened at C$9.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$6.89 and a 12-month high of C$14.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

