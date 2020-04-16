Canaccord Genuity Trims Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Target Price to C$13.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.04.

CSH.UN stock opened at C$8.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,726.00. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from Chartwell Retirement Residences’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,200.00%.

In related news, Director W. Brent Binions bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$152,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,825 shares in the company, valued at C$877,321.25.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

