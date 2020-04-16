Canaccord Genuity Trims Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price to C$35.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.47.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$25.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.90. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63.

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.88 per share, with a total value of C$53,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at C$94,080. Also, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.82, for a total transaction of C$1,106,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at C$3,696,039.90.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

