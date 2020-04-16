Canaccord Genuity Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$10.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.15 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$9.15 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.18.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.39. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

