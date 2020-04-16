Canaccord Genuity Lowers Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.75.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.60 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

