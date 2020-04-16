Canaccord Genuity Lowers Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.44.

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $9.70 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48.

Inter Pipeline

