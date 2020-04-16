Canaccord Genuity Lowers Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$14.35 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.75.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.26.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.23 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.89.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

