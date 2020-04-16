Canaccord Genuity Cuts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$6.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$5.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.33 million and a PE ratio of 18.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.66. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$8.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.02%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

