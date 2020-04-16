Canaccord Genuity Cuts Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Price Target to C$3.00

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE M opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.39. Mosaic Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.89.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$93.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Capital will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

