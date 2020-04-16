Canaccord Genuity Cuts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.35 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.55.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.96. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$19.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,634.36.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.