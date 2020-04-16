Canaccord Genuity Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AP.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.50.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$45.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.49 and a twelve month high of C$60.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns sold 85,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.34, for a total value of C$4,985,952.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,557 shares in the company, valued at C$3,707,642.08. Also, Director Michael R. Emory sold 154,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.84, for a total value of C$8,946,073.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 897,280 shares in the company, valued at C$51,897,777.92.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

