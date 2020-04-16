Buckle Inc’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations, Shares Fall by 4.1% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales rose 6.3% in the month of March. Buckle’s shares fell by 4.1% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. Buckle has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the third quarter valued at $347,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Buckle by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 123,112 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

